WATCH TONIGHT: Gesser accuser speaks out about sexual misconduct

Posted: Sep 18, 2018 03:22 PM PDT

PULLMAN, Wash. - Alyssa Wold-Bodeau has accused Jason Gesser, WSU employee and former Cougar quarterback, of sexual misconduct.

She says that after a Cougar Athletic Fund fundraiser in 2015, Gesser groped her while repeatedly trying to kiss her without consent.

Alyssa is a former WSU student athlete herself and the former nanny for the Gesser family.

