WATCH TONIGHT: Gesser accuser speaks out about sexual misconduct
PULLMAN, Wash. - Alyssa Wold-Bodeau has accused Jason Gesser, WSU employee and former Cougar quarterback, of sexual misconduct.
She says that after a Cougar Athletic Fund fundraiser in 2015, Gesser groped her while repeatedly trying to kiss her without consent.
Alyssa is a former WSU student athlete herself and the former nanny for the Gesser family.
Watch tonight at 5 & 6 for the full story.
