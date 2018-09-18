WATCH TONIGHT: Gesser accuser speaks out about sexual misconduct

PULLMAN, Wash. - Alyssa Wold-Bodeau has accused Jason Gesser, WSU employee and former Cougar quarterback, of sexual misconduct.

She says that after a Cougar Athletic Fund fundraiser in 2015, Gesser groped her while repeatedly trying to kiss her without consent.

Alyssa is a former WSU student athlete herself and the former nanny for the Gesser family.

