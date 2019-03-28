Watch the Zags game on the big screen for free at local theaters Zags watch parties Video

SPOKANE, Wash. - While 4:09 p.m. isn't the most ideal time to have a big game, several local theaters are holding free watch parties for the Zags Sweet Sixteen matchup if you do happen to be free this afternoon.

You can watch the #1 Gonzaga Bulldogs take on the #4 Florida State Seminoles for FREE on Thursday, March 28 at the following theaters:

