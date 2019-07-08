WATCH: The U.S. women's national soccer team is back on American soil after their World Cup win 2019 Getty Images Megan Rapinoe of the USA celebrates with the FIFA Women's World Cup Trophy following her team's victory in the 2019 FIFA Women's World Cup France Final match between the United States of America and The Netherlands at Stade de Lyon on July 7, in Lyon, France. (Photo by Richard Heathcote /Getty Images) [ + - ] LIVE 2019 Getty Images Megan Rapinoe of the USA celebrates with the FIFA Women's World Cup Trophy following her team's victory in the 2019 FIFA Women's World Cup France Final match between the United States of America and The Netherlands at Stade de Lyon on July 7, in Lyon, France. (Photo by Richard Heathcote /Getty Images) [ + - ]

Catch up on the day's news and look ahead to tomorrow by signing up for the Daily Local email newsletter from 4 News Now. Headlines, events, and staff picks every weeknight at 8 p.m. Sign up HERE to get your news on the D.L.