Watch the GU vs. UNC game under the lights of the Pavilion with Hooptown USA
SPOKANE, Wash. - Bummed you couldn't get tickets to the Gonzaga vs. UNC game? Well, you’re in luck.
Hooptown USA wants to make sure everyone is able to catch the game, so they are hosting a watch party in the newly-renovated Pavilion.
For those who don’t know, Hooptown USA is a community brand that represents a huge part of Spokane’s culture: basketball.
The watch party will not only be under the lights of the Pavilion, but will feature heaters to keep you warm, food trucks to keep your bellies full, as well as beer and coffee to keep you happy.
The event is free, but you do need to get a ticket to secure entry. Snag one here.
The watch party starts at 5 p.m. on December 18. Tip off is at 6 p.m.
