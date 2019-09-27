WATCH: Spokane Fire discusses keeping homeless community warm as cold weather moves in
Copyright 2019 KXLY.com. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without prior permission.
Previous Story
Answering your questions about Marysville's approach to homelessness
iStock / arcimages
Next Story
The best and worst types of Halloween candy
LOCAL AND REGIONAL NEWS
- Answering your questions about Marysville's approach to homelessness
- Free fun things for the family this weekend in Spokane
- Columbia River closed to salmon and steelhead fishing
- Washington State Patrol buying hybrid SUVs
- Washington joins other states in flavored vaping ban
- 3 arrested for driving hemp through Idaho given probation