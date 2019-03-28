News

WATCH: Procession held for fallen Kittitas Co. Deputy

By:

Posted: Mar 28, 2019 12:49 PM PDT

Updated: Mar 28, 2019 12:49 PM PDT

Click to here to watch the procession for fallen Kittitas Co. Deputy Ryan Thompson. 

Catch up on the day's news and look ahead to tomorrow by signing up for the Daily Local email newsletter from KXLY4. Headlines, events, and staff picks every weeknight at 8 p.m. Sign up HERE to get your news on the D.L.

Copyright 2019 KXLY.com. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without prior permission.


LOCAL AND REGIONAL NEWS

THIS WEEK'S CIRCULARS