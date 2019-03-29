WATCH ON GMNW: Zag Mania continues, as the Bulldogs advance to Elite Eight
SPOKANE, Wash. - The Gonzaga's men's basketball team is continuing to power through the brackets during the NCAA Tournament. They took down the Seminoles yesterday 72-58. Now, the team is moving on to the Elite Eight.
Watch Good Morning Northwest on KXLY4 News right now for all your latest local news and weather. We are checking in every half hour with our KXLY4 Sports team for all your Zag Mania coverage.
Other headlines this morning:
Kittitas Co. comes together to honor late Sheriff's Deputy
Sacajawea Middle School student hospitalized with meningitis
Former employee stole $1.3M in public funds from Spokane Co., officials say
Spokane man living with rare genetic disease finds hope in new treatments
