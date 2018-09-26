WATCH ON GMNW: We're collecting Coats 4 Kids today in Spokane Valley!
SPOKANE, Wash. - As temperatures cool down and we gear up for winter, it's time to think about staying warm, and staying healthy.
We're collecting Coats 4 Kids in our annual coat drive starting TODAY. Our Chief Meteorologist Kris Crocker will be at the Albertson's on 32nd in Spokane Valley tonight from 5:00 - 7:00. Right now on Good Morning Northwest, find out how you could get a free flu shot if you stop by!
But we're not just collecting donations today. You can find a full list of drop off locations here. They'll be accepting coats for the next month.
