WATCH ON GMNW: Violent break-in leaves off-campus Zags uneasy

SPOKANE, Wash. - Police say a 51-year-old man forced his way into a home on the 300 block of E. Nora Saturday night, and threatened a woman inside with a knife.

While SPD assures this type of violent home invasion is relatively rare in Spokane, the hundreds of Gonzaga students who live in the Logan neighborhood are left uneasy about their security.

Right now on Good Morning Northwest, what to know if this ever happens to you, and why police say the woman in this situation handled things perfectly.

