WATCH ON GMNW: Tracking Hurricane Florence- the now category 1 storm has made landfall
NEW BERN, North Carolina - We're tracking the latest on Hurricane Florence throughout the morning on Good Morning Northwest.
The storm, downgraded to a Category 1 last night, has made landfall in North Carolina. More than 100 people have already had to be rescued, hundreds are awaiting rescue, and hundreds of thousands are already without power.
Florence is expected to sit over the Carolinas for most of the day, dumping up to 40 inches of rain, bringing winds up to 90 mph, and storm surge up to ten feet. The latest details right now on KXLY4.
This morning's other headlines:
Freeman community holds vigil on tragic anniversary
10k rides and counting on Spokane's new Lime Bikes
Jade's Story: 13-year-old survives accidental gunshot to head, shares his story
LOCAL AND REGIONAL NEWS
- Man tries to lure girl into car near Sunset Elementary in Airway Heights
- Man leads trooper on 115 mph chase, crashes near Maple & 5th
- CLEARED: Eastbound I-90 down to one lane near Maple for semi rollover
- Woman dies in early morning apartment fire in Hillyard
- Missing autistic teenager from Spokane Valley found
- 55 veterans laid to rest at ceremony for 'forgotten heroes'