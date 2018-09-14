WATCH ON GMNW: Tracking Hurricane Florence- the now category 1 storm has made landfall

NEW BERN, North Carolina - We're tracking the latest on Hurricane Florence throughout the morning on Good Morning Northwest.

The storm, downgraded to a Category 1 last night, has made landfall in North Carolina. More than 100 people have already had to be rescued, hundreds are awaiting rescue, and hundreds of thousands are already without power.

Florence is expected to sit over the Carolinas for most of the day, dumping up to 40 inches of rain, bringing winds up to 90 mph, and storm surge up to ten feet. The latest details right now on KXLY4.

