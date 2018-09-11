WATCH ON GMNW: Today we remember the thousands of lives lost on September 11th, 2001.

SPOKANE, Wash. - Nearly 3,000 people died in the attacks on Sept. 11, 2001 when international terrorism hit home like never before. Seventeen years later, the events of 9/11 still shape American policy, politics and everyday experiences in places from airports to office buildings.

Thousands of 9/11 survivors, heroes, and victims' relatives are expected at an anniversary ceremony at the World Trade Center this morning, while President Donald Trump and Vice President Mike Pence will head to the two other places where hijacked planes crashed almost two decades ago.

