WATCH ON GMNW: Today we remember the thousands of lives lost on September 11th, 2001.
SPOKANE, Wash. - Nearly 3,000 people died in the attacks on Sept. 11, 2001 when international terrorism hit home like never before. Seventeen years later, the events of 9/11 still shape American policy, politics and everyday experiences in places from airports to office buildings.
Thousands of 9/11 survivors, heroes, and victims' relatives are expected at an anniversary ceremony at the World Trade Center this morning, while President Donald Trump and Vice President Mike Pence will head to the two other places where hijacked planes crashed almost two decades ago.
This morning's other headlines:
Cheney teachers could go on strike, union warns
Police use woman's stolen iPhone to track down home invasion suspect
Report: Permanent rides not recommended for Riverfront Park
LOCAL AND REGIONAL NEWS
- Spokane Public Schools to offer in-school flu shots
- Cheney teachers unions warns of potential strike over salary negotiations
- Cheney School District, teachers reach tentative agreement
- Police use woman's stolen iPhone to track down home invasion suspect
- WATCH: KXLY 4's exclusive interview with Old Dominion
- As city wrestles with homelessness, councilwoman goes to the source for answers