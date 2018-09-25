WATCH ON GMNW: Outrage this morning after a cougar was euthanized in CDA
SPOKANE, Wash. - A cougar found in a tree in a busy area of north Coeur d'Alene was euthanized by Idaho Fish & Wildlife officials yesterday.
The story has been shared on the KXLY4 Facebook page more than 1,000 times and has hundreds of comments. Many are upset with the decision to kill the animal and are demanding answers.
This morning on Good Morning Northwest, we're taking a look at Idaho Fish & Game's policy when it comes to mountain lion management.
