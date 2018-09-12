WATCH ON GMNW: Opioid withdrawal program begins as marchers call for better treatment of inmates
SPOKANE, Wash. - Community members gathered outside the Spokane County Jail last night to advocate for better treatment of the inmates inside. The protest was spurred by a recent string of inmate deaths. In last 14 months, eight people have died in the jail or at the hospital after incidents in the jail. Marchers last night called for 'Not One More' death.
Spokane county officials say they hear the concerns, and are actively working to improve problems at the jail. More about what's being done, including a new program designed to help inmates going through opioid withdrawals, right now on Good Morning Northwest.
This morning's other headlines:
Local doctors recommend getting flu shots as soon as possible
CD'A piano bar holds 9/11 memorial
Neighbors see increase in homeless camps, property crime in north Spokane County
