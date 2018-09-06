News

WATCH ON GMNW: "None of it makes any sense" says childhood friend of man shot and killed by police

Posted: Sep 06, 2018 05:44 AM PDT

SPOKANE, Wash. - A 40-year-old father of two has been identified as the man shot and killed by Cheney police Monday night. Officers say they fired at Steve Anderson when he refused to drop the knife he was holding, and came at them aggressively. 

A man who has known Anderson since 1st grade told KXLY4 he spoke with him just hours before the shooting. Anderson was in good spirits, nothing seemed wrong. 

Right now on Good Morning Northwest, why the best friend says none of this adds up. 

 

