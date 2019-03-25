WATCH ON GMNW: Looking for plans to keep the kids busy over spring break?
SPOKANE, Wash. - The countdown to spring break is on, and if you're (like us) not headed to a tropical destination, you may be looking for something to keep the kids busy.
Spokane's Mobius Science Center has you covered! There are tons of options to entertain curious kids entertained. Watch KXLY4 right now for sneak peek at some of the cool exhibits.
Catch up on the day's news and look ahead to tomorrow by signing up for the Daily Local email newsletter from KXLY4. Headlines, events, and staff picks every weeknight at 8 p.m. Sign up HERE to get your news on the D.L.
Copyright 2018 KXLY.com. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without prior permission.
Previous Story
Gonzaga women take on OSU in second round of NCAA tournament
Copyright 2018 KXLY.com. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without prior permission.
Next Story
News you missed overnight
LOCAL AND REGIONAL NEWS
- Altitude Trampoline Park is ready for spring break!
- Warden Co-Principal suffered "cardiac event" prior to deadly crash
- New wine bar set to open in River Park Square
- Police searching for suspects in Browne's Addition attempted robbery, assault
- Duluth Trading Co. opening storefront in Spokane Valley
- Downtown riot sees two people assaulted, five people arrested