WATCH ON GMNW: Judge Brett Kavanaugh's college classmate comes forward with new allegations

SPOKANE, Wash. - A woman who went to Yale University with Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh has come forward with new accusations of sexual assault.

53-year-old Deborah Ramirez told The New Yorker he exposed himself to her at a dorm room party when they were both 18. The new allegations were made public just days before lawmakers are set to hear from Kavanaugh's first accuser, Dr. Christine Blasey Ford.

Right now on Good Morning Northwest, hear what politicians and the President are saying about the new accusations against Kavanaugh, and what it could mean for his Supreme Court nomination.

