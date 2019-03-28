WATCH ON GMNW: It's game day! The zags are getting ready for a Sweet Sixteen match up with FSU
Game day is finally here! The Zags take on Florida State today in a rematch of the game that kicked Gonzaga out of the tournament last year.
Right now on Good Morning Northwest: our sports team is live from Anaheim with a preview of the Sweet Sixteen game, and they're also catching you up on the latest developments in the Jimmy Kimmel/Gonzaga conspiracy theory saga.
