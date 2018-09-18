WATCH ON GMNW: Inslee- "Donald Trump has been the best recruiter the Democratic Party has ever had."

SPOKANE, Wash. - Washington's Governor Jay Inslee was on CNN's New Day this morning, where he discussed the potential of a 'blue wave' of Democratic voters turning out in this year's midterm election.

According to Inslee, many of them have been motivated by the president. "We're seeing energy that is unbelievable. Donald Trump has been the best recruiter the democratic party has ever had. We have great candidates, and people are coming to vote because they know what is at risk," he said.

Coming up on Good Morning Northwest, how Inslee responded to questions about a potential run for the White House in 2020.

