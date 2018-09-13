WATCH ON GMNW: Hurricane Florence's wrath expected to begin in the Carolinas today
Hurricane Florence has weakened to a Category 2 Hurricane, but the storm is still expected to bring storm surges, coastal flooding and historic rainfall.
The Carolina coasts can expect winds topping 80 mph starting this afternoon. And that's just the prelude to what's expected to be several days of misery. More details right now on KXLY4.
This morning's other headlines:
Thieves ransack Loon Lake home
One Year Later: Remembering the Freeman school shooting from a medical perspective
255 dogs seized in illegal breeding operations
- Two killed in Clark Fork car crash
- Woman crashes into Post Falls restaurant
- Mirror Pond to undergo redesign project in Manito Park
- FDA says e-cig, vape use among teens is an 'epidemic'