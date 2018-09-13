News

WATCH ON GMNW: Hurricane Florence's wrath expected to begin in the Carolinas today

Posted: Sep 13, 2018

Hurricane Florence has weakened to a Category 2 Hurricane, but the storm is still expected to bring storm surges, coastal flooding and historic rainfall.

The Carolina coasts can expect winds topping 80 mph starting this afternoon. And that's just the prelude to what's expected to be several days of misery. More details right now on KXLY4. 

 

