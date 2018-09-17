WATCH ON GMNW: Do your kids have their flu shots yet? Doctors say it's time!
SPOKANE, Wash. - It might still officially be summer for a few days, but it's time to start thinking about flu shots.
The CDC recommends everyone over 6 months of age get their flu shot every year. For children, elderly, or those with other health concerns, flu shots are especially important.
With flu cases expected to pick up in October and November, now is the time to get your children vaccinated. Hear from doctors about this year's flu shot and where you can get yours, right now on Good Morning Northwest.
