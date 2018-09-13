Watch KXLY4 News Exclusive at 6: Teen shot in head by brother shares story

Jade Harlow shares his story, two and a half months after being shot

WATCH On kxly4 News at 6: 13-year old Jade was shot in the head by a 12-gauge shotgun and blinded for life. His own brother accidentally pulled the trigger. Tonight, Jade and his family share their story on TV for the first time. It's about love, tragedy, heartbreak, hope and finding light through the darkness. You'll see it only on KXLY4 News at 6.