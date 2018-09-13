News

Watch KXLY4 News Exclusive at 6: Teen shot in head by brother shares story

Posted: Sep 13, 2018 03:39 PM PDT

Updated: Sep 13, 2018 04:40 PM PDT

WATCH On kxly4 News at 6: 13-year old Jade was shot in the head by a 12-gauge shotgun and blinded for life. His own brother accidentally pulled the trigger. Tonight, Jade and his family share their story on TV for the first time. It's about love, tragedy, heartbreak, hope and finding light through the darkness. You'll see it only on KXLY4 News at 6.

 

