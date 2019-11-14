WATCH IN THE MORNING SPRINT:
Previous Story
Beggs extends lead for city council president with new vote count
Copyright 2019 KXLY.com. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without prior permission.
Next Story
Newly built Spokane bus stops under construction again, here's why
LOCAL AND REGIONAL NEWS
- Newly built Spokane bus stops under construction again, here's why
- SPD have arrested repeat offender three times in 2019 alone
- Admitted Freeman shooter's lawyer asks judge to recuse himself, citing possible conflict of interest
- Spokane father to be sentenced Friday for killing 3-week-old son
- #happylife: Get organized ahead of the holidays with this free workshop
- Police contact man yelling 'I'm going to kill someone' near Sacajawea MS, Wilson Elementary