Watch for road construction in Coeur d'Alene

COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho - Heading into the 4th of July holiday weekend you may want to prepare for a little orange to avoid turning red with frustration.

Road construction and condensed lanes are sure to cause some slow downs through the Coeur d'Alene area.

I-90 from northwest Boulevard to Sherman is down to two lanes in each direction as crews finish the repaving project. Crew will finish installing guardrails and lighting next week but will not be working at the sire July 3, 4, or 5.

To the east of Coeur d'Alene, work continues on the Blue Creek Bay Bridges on I-90 with traffic crossed over to one lane in each direction on the eastbound structure.

Oragne cones to guide vehilces through the work zone are installed. Idaho Department of Transportation officials urge driverd to follow them and the signs for their safety and the safety of the construction crew.

A detour for pedestrians and cyclists is also in place, but people should be prepared for some gravel sections.

Hydro-demolition equipment has been moved onto the bridge, and work will begin next week to remove the upper portion of the concrete deck.

Crews are continuing to remove the timbers (or "boat bumpers") and will begin underwater painting work staged from the barge underneath the bridge.

﻿Crews continue to blast and paint girders and will replace some of the girder bearing pads next week.