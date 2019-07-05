News

WATCH: Coeur d'Alene Police provide update on Fourth of July shooting in City Park

By:

Posted: Jul 05, 2019 02:28 PM PDT

Updated: Jul 05, 2019 02:52 PM PDT

WATCH: Coeur d'Alene Police provide update on Fourth of July shooting in City Park

Watch the livestream here.

Catch up on the day's news and look ahead to tomorrow by signing up for the Daily Local email newsletter from 4 News Now. Headlines, events, and staff picks every weeknight at 8 p.m. Sign up HERE to get your news on the D.L.

Copyright 2019 KXLY.com. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without prior permission.


LOCAL AND REGIONAL NEWS

THIS WEEK'S CIRCULARS