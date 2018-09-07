Watch at 6:30: Violent offenders nurturing life at state penitentiary
They're robbers, killers and rapists - and, they're spending their days raising butterflies in the Washington State Penitentiary. KXLY4 News is the only station to take you behind the razor wire for this exclusive look at a life-changing program. Watch kxly4 News at 6:30
LOCAL AND REGIONAL NEWS
