News

WATCH: ABC continues coverage of Trump impeachment inquiry hearings

By:

Posted: Nov 15, 2019 05:42 AM PST

Updated: Nov 15, 2019 07:26 AM PST

ABC continues coverage of the Trump impeachment inquiry hearings. 

Copyright 2019 KXLY.com. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without prior permission.


LOCAL AND REGIONAL NEWS

THIS WEEK'S CIRCULARS