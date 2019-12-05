Watch 'A Charlie Brown Christmas' on 4 News Now

ABC

Grab your favorite blanket and get ready to settle in because it’s almost time to watch “A Charlie Brown Christmas.”

You can watch the holiday classic on 4 News Now (ABC) Thursday night at 8 p.m.

The 1965 Charles Schultz classic follows Charlie Brown as he tried to find the true meaning of Christmas amid a commercial holiday season.

If you aren't able to catch it Thursday, set a reminder that it will air again on 4 News Now on December 17 at 8 p.m.

