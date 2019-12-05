Watch 'A Charlie Brown Christmas' on 4 News Now
Grab your favorite blanket and get ready to settle in because it’s almost time to watch “A Charlie Brown Christmas.”
You can watch the holiday classic on 4 News Now (ABC) Thursday night at 8 p.m.
The 1965 Charles Schultz classic follows Charlie Brown as he tried to find the true meaning of Christmas amid a commercial holiday season.
If you aren't able to catch it Thursday, set a reminder that it will air again on 4 News Now on December 17 at 8 p.m.
RELATED: 101 Things to Do in the Inland Northwest this holiday season
RELATED: Dream of a White Christmas at the 'Bing Crosby Holiday Film Festival'
LOCAL AND REGIONAL NEWS
- Spokane man charged in mother's heroin overdose death
- Police investigating threats made to Post Falls High School
- Spokane hopes Great Gorge Trail leads to more river usage
- Driver crashes into STA bus in downtown Spokane
- More than 75,000 food stamp recipients to be affected by new SNAP laws
- Crowd hosts strike, 'die-in' for climate change action