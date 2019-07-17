Washington State University running back to receive national honors

DALLAS, Texas - On Wednesday, Washington State running back Max Borghi was named to the 2019 Doak Walker Award Watch List.

The Doak Walker Award, named after SMU's three-time All-America running back Doak Walker, honors the best running back in the country, and requires that they also be in good academic standing. Borghi is one of nine Pac-12 Conference candidates for the award.

Last season, he was an honorable mention for the Pac-12 Freshman of the Year after tying for fifth in the league. He had twelve touchdowns, tying for the most by any freshman in Washington State University single-season history. Borghi racked up 740 all-purpose yards, rushed for eight touchdowns, caught 53 passes for four touchdowns, and averaged 5.1 yards-per-carry.

Come November, the PwC SMU Athletic Forum Board of Directors, who give the annual award, will name ten semifinalists, and eventually narrow the field down to three by the end of the month. The Doak Walker Award National Selection Committee, comprised of previous winners and representatives, will cast a final vote in December to select the recipient.

The winner of the Doak Walker Award will be announced during The Home Depot College Football Awards on December 12 on ESPN.