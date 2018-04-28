Washington State Patrol cracking down on unsecured loads Video

SPOKANE, Wash. - As the weather turns warm and more folks are hauling yard waste, debris or recreational equipment, Washington State Patrol is beginning a crackdown on unsecured loads across the state.

"The bottom line is if you have a load, whether its on the top of your car, in a pickup or on a trailer, take that extra second to make sure its secure and its going to stay where its at," said WSP Public Information Officer, Trooper Jeff Sevigney.

He says each year the force responds to thousands of collisions that are the result of people not securing their load.

"We aren't going to be giving warnings, and citations can range from a couple hundred dollars to criminal charges if your debris causes injury," he said.

Administration at Spokane's Waste to Energy Facility are also echoing WSP in asking drivers to make sure their loads are secure.

They've been seeing lines to drop off waste and recycling as the weather warms and folks get to spring yard cleaning.

"What I tell people is that if your vehicle were to tip over," said Sevigney, "would your load stay in it? Ultimately, you might be saving a life by taking an extra second to make sure your load is secure."