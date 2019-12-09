Washington State is going to the Cheez-It bowl, facing Air Force

Copyright 2019 KXLY.com. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without prior permission.

PULLMAN, Wash. - The Washington State Cougars are going to the Cheez-It Bowl to face the Air Force Falcons. The game is at Chase Field in Phoenix, Arizona on December 27.

This follows a tumultuous year for the Cougs, who began the year with a slew of wins that saw them climbing the AP Top 25 Poll. After a bitter loss to the UCLA Bruins in September, the Cougs had trouble keeping the momentum from earlier in the season, losing to Utah and Arizona State before finally securing some wins of their own.

We're going 🎳 in the desert! 🌵☀️@WSUCougarFB has accepted an invitation to play in the 2019 @CheezItBowl against Air Force, Dec. 27 at 7:15 p.m. PT



Visit our bowl central page here: https://t.co/bSriiEjFee#GoCougs | #CheezItBowl pic.twitter.com/kP3aAiAKEI — Washington State Athletics (@WSUCougars) December 8, 2019

Most recently, the Cougs lost to the University of Washington Huskies at the Apple Cup for the seventh year in a row, but WSU managed to hold on to their bowl eligibility for the year.

After that, it was simply a waiting game for the rest of the Pac-12 teams to finish their games and have their standings set in stone.

With No. 5 Utah falling to No. 13 Oregon in the Pac-12 championship, the Utes slid out of a New Year's Six Bowl game, pushing each team in the conference down a bowl game. The Cougs finished 7th in the conference, which landed them in the Cheez-It Bowl.

As for the Falcons, their offense had been nearly indomitable the entire season with a 10-2 record. Their only losses came against Boise State and the Navy.