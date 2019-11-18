Washington state bans vapor products containing vitamin E acetate

Copyright 2019 CNN Vape pen, vaping.

Copyright 2019 CNN Vape pen, vaping.

OLYMPIA, Wash. - The Washington State Board of Health on Tuesday banned vapor products containing vitamin E acetate.

The moves adds to the current state ban on flavored vape products.

In a release, the DOH said the new update comes based on the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's findings connecting vitamin E acetate and vaping associated lung injury.

"We are deeply concerned by a new study finding Vitamin E acetate at the primary site of injury in patients' lungs," said Secretary of Health John Wiesman. "While we still need more research to identify a definitive cause, the evidence we have linking vitamin E acetate to the outbreak demands immediate action to protect the public's health. Furthermore, we are very aware there may be more than one cause for these lung injuries associated with vaping."

Vitamin E acetate is sometimes used as an additive in vapor products and used as a thickening agent. The DOH said no one compound or ingredient has been found in all cases of vaping associated lung injury and there may be more than one cause of the outbreak.

The new section of the emergency rule will take effect as soon as it is filed with the code reviser's office. It will remain in effect for 120 days.

RELATED: Washington state bans sale of flavored vaping products

RELATED: Teen use of flavored e-cigarettes has continued to rise, report says

RELATED: Trump administration moves to ban flavored e-cigarettes