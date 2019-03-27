Washington Senate passes bill to raise tobacco purchasing age to 21

FreeImages.com/Vivek Chugh

OLYMPIA, Wash. - Soon it will be a bit harder for young people to get their hands on tobacco products.

On February 19, the Washington State House of Representatives passed House Bill 1074. Today, the State Senate passed HB 1074 on a 33-12 vote.

The bill will raise the legal purchasing age of tobacco products from 18 to 21.

It now heads to Governor Inslee to be signed into law.

According to a tweet from Washington Senate Democrats, “HB 1074 will save lives in WA by raising the age of sale for tobacco and vapor products to 21.”

And the Senate just passed #Tobacco21 on a 33-12 vote. The bill now heads to @GovInslee to be signed into law! HB 1074 will save lives in WA by raising the age of sale for tobacco and vapor products to 21. #waleg https://t.co/zCTYRA81wU — WA Senate Democrats (@WASenDemocrats) March 27, 2019

