News

Washington Senate passes bill to raise tobacco purchasing age to 21

By:

Posted: Mar 27, 2019 02:32 PM PDT

Updated: Mar 27, 2019 02:34 PM PDT

OLYMPIA, Wash. - Soon it will be a bit harder for young people to get their hands on tobacco products.

On February 19, the Washington State House of Representatives passed House Bill 1074. Today, the State Senate passed HB 1074 on a 33-12 vote.

The bill will raise the legal purchasing age of tobacco products from 18 to 21.

It now heads to Governor Inslee to be signed into law.

According to a tweet from Washington Senate Democrats, “HB 1074 will save lives in WA by raising the age of sale for tobacco and vapor products to 21.”

Catch up on the day's news and look ahead to tomorrow by signing up for the Daily Local email newsletter from KXLY4. Headlines, events, and staff picks every weeknight at 8 p.m. Sign up HERE to get your news on the D.L.

Copyright 2019 KXLY.com. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without prior permission.


LOCAL AND REGIONAL NEWS

THIS WEEK'S CIRCULARS