Washington's orcas are hungry

The killer whales, or orcas, which live in the waters off the coast of Washington's ares struggling to find enough food to survive because of the drop in the number of Chinook salmon, according to Washington's Department of Fish and Wildlife.

To illustrate the problem, the department has created a video that shows where killer whales forage for food and what they eat. "Washington's southern resident killer whales are an icon of the Pacific Northwest," says the video, "Their playful behavior and strong social bonds have made them a cherished neighbor. The coastal Salish tribes have lived alongside them for thousands of years, building an important cultural relationship."