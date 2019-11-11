Washington's 2019 apple crop one of the largest in history

Washington state's 2019 apple crop has grown into one of the largest in history.

The Washington State Fruit Tree Association estimates the crop is just over 138 million, 40-pound boxes.

That is well above the nearly 117 million boxes harvested by November 2018. However, it is smaller than the record set in 2014.

So, what's the top apple of the bunch? Gala apples make up close to 25 percent of the overall crop.

A new apple will soon hit the market, too. Researchers at Washington State University have spent the last 20 years perfecting the highly-anticipated Cosmic Crisp. The apple is a cross between an Enterprise and a Honeycrisp.

The Washington Apple Commission is expecting 400,000, 40-pound boxes of the new crop this season.

The new apple is set to hit stores in December.

