Washington resident infected with E. coli connected to outbreak in romaine lettuce

Justin Sullivan/Getty Images

SPOKANE, Wash. - One Washington resident has fallen ill with E. coli linked to a national outbreak in romaine lettuce, according to a report from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The CDC has warned people to not consume, purchase, or sell lettuce harvested in Salinas, California.

So far, there have been a total of 40 cases linked to the lettuce across 16 states.

Wisconsin has seen the most people infected with E. coli at 10 cases.