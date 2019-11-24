Washington resident infected with E. coli connected to outbreak in romaine lettuce
SPOKANE, Wash. - One Washington resident has fallen ill with E. coli linked to a national outbreak in romaine lettuce, according to a report from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
The CDC has warned people to not consume, purchase, or sell lettuce harvested in Salinas, California.
So far, there have been a total of 40 cases linked to the lettuce across 16 states.
Wisconsin has seen the most people infected with E. coli at 10 cases.
READ: CDC, FDA: Another E. coli outbreak reported in romaine lettuce
