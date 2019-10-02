News

Washington Realtor's PAC donates over $12K to Woodward campaign

By:

Posted: Oct 01, 2019 08:10 PM PDT

Updated: Oct 02, 2019 07:22 AM PDT

SPOKANE, Wash. - Mayoral candidate Nadine Woodward just earned another third-party expenditure to support her campaign efforts. 

The latest comes from the Washington Realtor's PAC, which added another $12,202 to the Woodward campaign on Monday.  

That adds up to about $150,000 in total contributions from the Realtor's PAC alone, and about $209,000 in total third-party expenditures for Woodward. 

Neither candidate has control over these third-party donations or how they are used. 

In total, Woodward has raised about $237,000 for her campaign. 

Her opponent, Ben Stuckart, has about $243,000 raised to this point, $941 of which comes from third-party contributions from the Washington Alliance for Gun Responsibility. 

RELATED: Washington Realtor's Association PAC contributes $43,500 in support of Woodward

RELATED: Complaints allege violations in 'Nadine Woodward for Spokane Mayor' ads 

Copyright 2019 KXLY.com. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without prior permission.


LOCAL AND REGIONAL NEWS

THIS WEEK'S CIRCULARS