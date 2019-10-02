Washington Realtor's PAC donates over $12K to Woodward campaign

Nadine Woodward Former TV news anchor Nadine Woodward is running for mayor of Spokane.

SPOKANE, Wash. - Mayoral candidate Nadine Woodward just earned another third-party expenditure to support her campaign efforts.

The latest comes from the Washington Realtor's PAC, which added another $12,202 to the Woodward campaign on Monday.

That adds up to about $150,000 in total contributions from the Realtor's PAC alone, and about $209,000 in total third-party expenditures for Woodward.

Neither candidate has control over these third-party donations or how they are used.

In total, Woodward has raised about $237,000 for her campaign.

Her opponent, Ben Stuckart, has about $243,000 raised to this point, $941 of which comes from third-party contributions from the Washington Alliance for Gun Responsibility.

