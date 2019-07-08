Washington man drowns trying to rescue pet pig

MONITOR, Wash. - A Monitor man drowned in the Wenatchee River Sunday while trying to rescue his pet pig.

The Chelan County Sheriff's Office said the man, his adult son, and pet pig were floating the river at about 6:00 p.m. Sunday when the pig fell into the river. Witnesses report the man jumped into the river to try and save the pig, but was struggling to stay afloat.

His son started yelling for help and got the attention of people nearby. Witnesses found the pig and got it safely to shore. Deputies found the missing man downstream near the Sleepy Hollow Bridge. They tried to save him, but he died on scene.

The man has not been identified by authorities yet. The sheriff's office did not say if he was wearing a life jacket.

