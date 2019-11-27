Washington Dept. of Health warns against eating romaine lettuce from Salinas, CA

Justin Sullivan/Getty Images

OLYMPIA, Wash - On the eve of the Thanksgiving holiday, the Washington Department of Health warns not to eat romaine lettuce harvested from the Salinas, CA area.

Lettuce from that region is now linked to a multi-state E. coli outbreak.

"E. coli infections can cause serious complications and we want the public to be aware of the ongoing risk," said Scott Lindquist, MD, the Washington State Epidemiologist for Communicable Disease. "Especially going into the Thanksgiving holiday, people should make sure to handle food safely and follow advice from the CDC and FDA on this outbreak."

The recall includes all types of romaine lettuce from that Salinas growing area.

Some stores in the Inland Northwest have pulled all romaine from the shelves amid the outbreak.

The DOH recommends you discard any romaine harvested from that area. If the prepackaged lettuce does not list a growing area, the DOH recommends you don't buy it or don't eat it.

Anyone with symptoms that include severe stomach cramps, diarrhea and vomiting should contact their health care provider, as E. coli infections can cause serious complications, including death.

The CDC notes one confirmed case in Washington of E. coli from this outbreak; three cases are listed in Idaho.

You can track the outbreak and read more at this link.