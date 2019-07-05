Warmer temperatures continue through the holiday weekend
SPOKANE, Wash. - Sun and clouds move across the region Friday, making for nice, warm temperatures.
The weekend will bring some cooler weather with variable clouds, but don't let that stop you from heading to the lake.
Saturday and Sunday bring temperatures in high 70s to mid-80s.
