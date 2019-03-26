Warden Co-Principal suffered "cardiac event" prior to deadly crash

iFIBERONE News

GRANT COUNTY, Wash. - Warden School District’s Co-principal Christopher McKnight, was killed in a collision on Friday on state Route 17, north of Moses Lake.

According to Jerry Jasman with the Grant County Coroner’s Office, an autopsy revealed that 50-year-old McKnight most likely had a “cardiac event” prior to the collision, although McKnight died from the injuries sustained in the wreck.

McKnight was driving a 2013 Kia Optima south on SR 17 Friday afternoon when he reportedly crossed the centerline, colliding with three vehicles, including head-on with a Chrysler PT Cruiser, according to the Washington State Patrol.

McKnight died at the scene. The driver of the Chrysler, 38-year-old Ephrata resident Peter Martinez, was airlifted to Confluence Health-Central Washington Hospital in Wenatchee with serious injuries. No other injuries were reported.

iFIBER ONE News originally reported this story. You can find more information on their website.

