Wanted suspect arrested in SWAT standoff at Spokane apartment complex

Copyright 2019 KXLY.com. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without prior permission.

SPOKANE, Wash. - A wanted suspect is in custody following a SWAT standoff at a Spokane apartment complex on Thursday.

The standoff took place at the Forest Creek Apartments in North Spokane.

Spokane Police identified the man as 41-year-old Jason W. Ely, who was previously wanted by the Stevens County Sheriff's Office on a $100,000 bail on Tuesday.

RELATED: Assault suspect wanted by Stevens Co. Sheriff's Office on $100K bail

Due to the outstanding warrants, Spokane Police called in the SWAT team and negotiators to be safe.

Police used a flash bang, robots and a K9 to find the suspect, who was hiding inside some furniture. Police are working to clear the scene and say it should be open by 5 p.m.