Wanted suspect arrested in SWAT standoff at Spokane apartment complex
SPOKANE, Wash. - A wanted suspect is in custody following a SWAT standoff at a Spokane apartment complex on Thursday.
The standoff took place at the Forest Creek Apartments in North Spokane.
Spokane Police identified the man as 41-year-old Jason W. Ely, who was previously wanted by the Stevens County Sheriff's Office on a $100,000 bail on Tuesday.
Due to the outstanding warrants, Spokane Police called in the SWAT team and negotiators to be safe.
Police used a flash bang, robots and a K9 to find the suspect, who was hiding inside some furniture. Police are working to clear the scene and say it should be open by 5 p.m.
SWAT standoff at the Forest Creek Apartments in N Spokane is over. Police say the suspect had several warrants & a history of violence. They brought in extra resources to be safe. #4NewsNow pic.twitter.com/lKxrTTxm9M— Kyle Simchuk (@KyleKXLY) December 20, 2019
