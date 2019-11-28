Wanted felon leads police on chase, crashes into parked cars

Copyright 2019 KXLY.com. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without prior permission.

SPOKANE, Wash. - A man Spokane Police believe was involved in a drive-by shooting earlier this week was arrested after leading officers on a dangerous car chase.

Police spotted 29-year-old River Hewson driving in the Hillyard area around 11:00 p.m. Wednesday.

They tried to pull him over but Hewson sped off. Officers chased him through northeast Spokane until Hewson lost control and crashed near Addison and Euclid.

Hewson crashed into three parked cars, one patrol vehicle and damaged two fences, according to police. No one was hurt.

He was arrested and booked into jail on 1st degree assault, unlawful possession of a firearm and drive-by shooting all related to the previous incident, which happened on Nov. 25. No additional details were given about the shooting.

Hewson also had two unrelated felony warrants; one issued from the Department of Corrections for escape from community custody and another for stealing a vehicle. He now faces new charges stemming from the chase, including eluding a police vehicle and possession of a controlled substance. Officers said Hewson was carrying methamphetamine at the time of his of arrest.

SPD said Hewson is a 9-time convicted felon.