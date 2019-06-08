Wanted felon arrested with help of K9 Chica in Grant Co.

GRANT CO., Wash. - Investigators with the Grant County Sheriff’s Office took a wanted felon into custody Friday night while following leads on a separate suspect connected to a drive-by shooting.

Mattawa Police and Grant County deputies were searching the Beverly area when they spotted a car that was similar to Antonio Martinez Carranza’s, a wanted drive-by shooting suspect.

The car drove through a stop sign and fled, heading at a high speed toward Schwanna. Near the 1800 block of 2nd Ave Southwest in Schwanna, the driver got out of the still rolling car and continued running.

Deputies searched the neighborhood with the help of K9 Chica, who found the driver, 21-year-old Joel Gomez Sanchez, hiding under an abandoned double-wide trailer.

Gomez Sanchez, who was bitten while resisting arrest, was taken to Columbia Basin Hospital and then booked into the Grant County Jail on a felony warrant for possession of cocaine, misdemeanor warrants for driving with a suspended license, and for felony eluding and resisting arrest.

