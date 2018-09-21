Walmart: These tariffs are going to hit you hard

Scott Olson/Getty Images

Walmart is warning shoppers all over the nation that a trade war will hit hard-- in your pocketbook.

The company said it sent a letter to the Trump administration asking it to reconsider new tariffs on $200 billion worth of Chinese goods. The letter did not succeed, though, with new tariffs announced last week.

Walmart said in the letter, as the nation's largest retailer, it's "very concerned" about the price Americans will pay after the tariffs.

"As the largest retailer in the United States and a major buyer of U.S. manufactured goods, we are very concerned about the impacts these tariffs would have on our business, our customers, our suppliers and the U.S. economy as a whole," Walmart wrote.

The company pointed out Christmas lights, shampoo, dog food, luggage, mattresses, handbags, backpacks, vacuum cleaners, bicycles, cooking grills, cable cords, and air conditioners are just some of the items Americans will pay more for now.