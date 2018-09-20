Walk your way to better health at upcoming event

SPOKANE, Wash. - It's time to lace up your shoes and get your steps in!

The American Heart Association is inviting the community to enjoy a nice walk Saturday, while promoting physical activity and heart-healthy living.

Even though this is free to participate in, the event is a major fundraiser to help fight heart disease and stroke. You can still register here.

Join the community this Saturday, September 22, for the 5K. The course begins at Washington State University Spokane's Academic Center.

Here's the schedule of events:

Pre-event festivities/registration: 9:00 a.m.

Kids dash: 9:40 a.m.

Miracle Mile: 9:50 a.m.

Walkers depart: 10:00 a.m.

Parking is free and can be found in the lots on North Riverpoint Blvd.

KXLY 4 weekend anchor Ariana Lake will be hosting the stage program at this year's event.