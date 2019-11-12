Walk the dog before work, rain moving in Tuesday afternoon

SPOKANE, Wash. - Our advice? Walk the dog before work on Tuesday.

Rain is moving in during the afternoon and getting in your daily stroll early will avoid any muddy paw situations.

4 News Now Chief Meteorologist Kris Crocker said the first part of the day will be dry. It will be the perfect time to get that yard work done or check off that list of errands.

While you may not be excited about the rain (and colder weather), there is a something to look forward to... mountain snow! The higher elevations could see between 1 and 2 inches on Tuesday.

