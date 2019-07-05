Waiting for fireworks? A light jacket is a good idea

SPOKANE, Wash. - Happy Thursday, and Happy Fourth of July!

The forecast this evening is calm, for the most part. Spokane can expect partly cloudy skies for the fireworks shows around the region. If you're going to be outside tonight, a light jacket or having a blanket on hand would be a good idea. Overnight lows will drop to the upper-50s this evening.

Winds will be from the southeast at 5-10 mph tonight.

Firday is looking mostly sunny. Those taking extending their holiday weekend are in for a treat. Temperatures will be in the mid-80s Friday and Saturday.

Highs will cool to the upper-70s by Sunday and Monday. Towards mid-work week, we should start to see the 80s make a return.

Cloud cover will come and go throughout the weekend. Mostly dry.

Enjoy, and stay safe!

