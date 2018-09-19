Wait No More: Preparing hearts and homes for kids in foster care

SPOKANE, Wash. - Focus on the Family is hosting a free one-day event that will teach people about foster care and adoption, including practical ways they can support foster and adoptive families.

The event will allow people to speak with experts who can answer all the tough questions.

Each week on KXLY 4 News at 6, Robyn Nance shares a story of a child in foster care who needs an adoptive family in our Wednesday's Child segment.

Wait No More is for those who have thought about adopting or fostering, but aren't quite sure how to get started.

Both Washington and Idaho are desperate for families to foster and adopt, and this event may be the first step for your family. Wait No More is free and runs from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Spokane Assembly Church on Sept. 22nd. Click on the link below to register.

Wait No More Registration