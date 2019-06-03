WA State Parks are free this weekend
This weekend, all Washington State Parks will have free access to the public.
Every year, Washington State offers certain days when visitors do not need a Discovery Pass to visit the parks. This Saturday and Sunday are two of those days.
June 8 is National Get Outdoors Day and June 9 is Fishing Day. All State Parks and Fish & Wildlife areas will be free to use.
Other free days can be found on the State Park website.
