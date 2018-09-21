WA state has new plan to keep older folks from falling
Today, Washington statae released a five-year, statewide action plan to reduce older adult falls – the leading cause of fatal and non-fatal injuries for adults ages 65 and older for the last 17 years.
“Falls are not a normal part of aging and most falls are preventable,” said Secretary of Health John Wiesman. “There are concrete actions folks can take to reduce risk for falls, and this action plan – which was led by and with communities and providers from across the state – offers some of the clearest guidance yet to help reduce falls-related hospitalizations and death.”
Gov. Jay Inslee also recognized the importance of addressing older adult falls, proclaiming Sept. 22 Falls Prevention Awareness Day.
The action plan details the immense impact of falls in Washington and outlines strategies, desired outcomes and timelines for reducing falls.
The plan highlights six strategic directions for reducing risk of older adult falls:
Strong and effective community partnerships
Public awareness and education
Prevention across the continuum of care
Expanded reach and access to evidence-based programs and community screenings
Effective interventions for high-risk and underserved older adults
Improved safety in homes and communities
Six work groups – which will include members of the public – will carry out the plan in concert with the department and the coalition.
For people who do experience fall-related injuries, treatment at designated trauma rehabilitation facilities can improve daily function and mobility. These facilities provide 24-hour access to specialists in care coordination, neuropsychological, psychiatry, physical therapy, social work and speech therapy.
If you'd like more information, visit the Department of Health website, or visit them on Facebook and Twitter.
Previous Story
Some flea and tick drugs causing pet seizures
Next Story
Prescribed fire projects planned for the Idaho Panhandle National Forests
LOCAL AND REGIONAL NEWS
- Fire danger in Kootenai County to be lowered
- 'It's a big family:' Nichols Brothers body shop closes after 55 years
- KXLY signal restored in LC Valley, but you may need to rescan
- 293 health plan choices released in Idaho for 2019
- 3-year-old's penny fund nets $11 for Spokane firefighters
- African Children's Choir returning to Spokane